Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Cross 20Cr ; Will It Beat Shaitaan?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's massive fan following is over the moon these days and rightfully so. The versatile actors, who treated fans with Shaitaan early this year, is now making headlines for his recent release that is winning hearts. We are talking about Maidaan which is directed by Amit Sharma and also features Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in the lead.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan is a sports biopic based on Syed Abdul Rahim a pioneer football coach who revolutionised football in India. In fact, under his guidance, the Indian football team had won two gold medals between 1952 to 1962. With a stellar cast and a strong storyline, Maidaan opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. The movie has been getting strong word of mouth and everyone has been in awe of Ajay's phenomenal acting.

