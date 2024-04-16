Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Earns The LOWEST On 1st Monday

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's biograhical sports-drama Maidaan, despite good response from the audience and critics alike, is struggling to pull audience to theatres. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the movie hit cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11. The film opened to warm response, however, the positive word-of-mouth is yet to get reflected on its box office numbers. As per latest reports, Ajay's film has recorded its lowest single day collection on its first Monday at the box office.

Advertisement

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Report:

Ajay Devgn's latets outing, Maidaan raked in Rs 4.5 crores on its opening day (Thursday - 11 April). The film witnessed a spike during the weekend and collected around Rs 21.85 crores in 4 days.

Advertisement