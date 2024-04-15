Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle On 1st Monday With 50% Drop In Numbers

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay Devgn, who has proved his versatility on the big screen time and again, has become the talk of the town with his recent big releases this year. After winning hearts in a role of a doting and protective father in Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan, Ajay is now making heads turn with his impressive performance as a football coach in Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

The movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneer football coach who revolutionised the sport in India and under whose guidance the Indian football team won two gold medals between 1952 to 1962. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Maidaan opened to rave reviews from the critics and audience and was expected to take over the box office by a storm. However, contrary to the expectations, Maidaan had failed to mint a double digit collection front the first day itself.

