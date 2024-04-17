Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Struggles To Pick Up Pace; Sees Minor Growth On Tuesday

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Maidaan, is struggling at the box office. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the biographical sports drama is based on the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. After facing multiple roadblocks, the film finally hit cinemas on Eid 2024, April 11. Despite receiving warm response, the positive word-of-mouth is yet to get reflected in its box office numbers. Ajay's film faced a clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger's Shroff's much-awaited masala action-entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As per latest reports, Maidaan saw a negligible growth in numbers on day 6.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6 Report

Ajay's sports-drama opened to positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film collected Rs 4.5 cr on Thursday.

