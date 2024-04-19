Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Sees Further Drop; Struggles To Cross ₹30 Cr

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Maidaan, is struggling at the box office. The biographical sports-drama started off its 2nd week theatrical run at the box office on an underwhelming note. Based on the inspiring life of the former Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, the film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame). Maidaan released in theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024, i.e. 11th April 2024. The film opened to warm response from fans and critics alike, however, the positive word-of-mouth is yet to get reflected to its box office report.

Advertisement

Maidaan is clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Advertisement