Maidaan Box Office Collection Week 1: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Shaitaan; Wil It 100Cr In Its Lifetime?

Maidaan vs Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, he has come up with two big releases in 2024 so far. The ator has managed to win millions of hearts with his performance in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan and his recent release Maidaan has also created a massive buzz in the town. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the sports biopic is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim a pioneer in revolutionising football in India.

While Maidaan did open to rave reviews and left the audience with a feeling of pride, it has been struggling at the box office since the first day. After an opening day collection of Rs 7.1 (including paid reviews) and a decent opening weekend, Maidaan was seen struggling in the first week. In fact, it also struggled to touch Rs 3 crores on a single day. And while there have been frequent comparisons between Maidaan and Shaitaan, the sports drama has failed to beat the psychological thriller.

