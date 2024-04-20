Maidaan Box Office Day 10 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama To See Growth & Cross Rs 31Cr Mark Today

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's recent release Maidaan has managed to create a massive buzz in the town ever since it was announced. After all, it marks Ajay's first collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biopgraphical drama which also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

The movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who played a pioneer role in revolutionizing the game of football in India. It was under his guidance that the Indian team had won two gold medals. And while Maidaan managed to create a massive buzz, it did open to rave reviews with everyone lauding Ajay Devgn's performance as Syed Abdul Rahim. However, despite the positive reviews, Maidaan was seen having a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 7.1 crores (including paid reviews).

