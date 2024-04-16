Maidaan Box Office Day 6 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Struggles To Earn 1Cr In A Day; Will It Cross 30Cr In Week 1?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been among the most talked about releases of the year. Helmed by Boney Kapoor and produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and was delayed for over five years due to COVID 19. And now that the sports biographical drama has hit the theatres, Maidaan got impressive reviews from critics and audience.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan narrates the life of pioneer football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who played a key role in revolutionising football in India. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, the movie has been winning hearts and Ajay's performance has left everyone in awe. However, despite all buzz, Maidaan has been struggling at the box office.

