Maidaan Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama Likely To See Slight Growth As It Inches Towards 30Cr

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's recent release Maidaan has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Helmed by Amit Sharma, this sports biographical drama has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and took five years to see the light of the day. Based on the life of pioneer football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan features Ajay bringing the football legend's story to life on the big screen.

Advertisement

Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Maidaan opened to rave reviews from critics and audience. While everyone was all gaga about Ajay's performance, Maidaan failed to set the box office on fire despite stupendous reviews. The movie managed to rake in Rs 7.1 crores on the first day (including paid reviews). And while the opening weekend saw a hike, the first Monday was a major jolt.

Advertisement