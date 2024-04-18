Maidaan Box Office Day 8 Prediction: Ajay’s Sports Drama Continues To See Hike; Will It Cross 30Cr Today?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Over the years, Bollywood has given us several sports dramas. From Chak De India to Gold, Bollywood's obsession with sports drama has never ended. And now, Ajay Devgn's recently released Maidaan is making headlines as it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Shama, Maidaan happens to be a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim and also featured Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

For the uninitiated, Syed Abdul Rahim happens to be an iconic football coach who was a pioneer in revolutionizing the game in India. It was under his guidance that the Indian football team had won two gold medals between 1952-1962. While the movie has left everyone beaming with pride and in awe of Ajay's performance as Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan has failed to make the box office jingle. In fact, Maidaan has failed to touch the double digit on any single day since release. The movie started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.10 crores (including the paid reviews) & did see some hike in collections during the opening weekend.

