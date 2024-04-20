Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Film Falls Way Behind The Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Maidaan Vs BMCM Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar locked horns at the box office for the 9th time with the much-anticipated Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash. Both the films hit cinemas on Eid 2024, April 11. While Ajay's film is a biographical sports-drama based on true incidents, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is an out-and-out masala action-entertainer. Both the films are struggling to pull audiences to theatres. However, BMCM is running ahead of Maidaan in terms of box office numbers. Check it out -

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 9

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan opened to a box office collection of Rs 7.1 crores, out of which Rs 2.6 cr came from paid reviews conducted on the previous day. The sports-drama raked in around Rs 27.1 crores in 7 days.

