Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Aayush Sharma's Film Sees Slight Jump; Collects 2+ Cr In Opening Weekend

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Aayush Sharma's latest release, Ruslaan has been having a decent run in cinemas. The high-octane actioner released in cinemas on April 26, 2024! The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Even though Ruslaan had an underwhelming opening, the film's collection during its first weekend is decent due to the lack of potential competitions at this moment. Let's take a look at Ruslaan's opening weekend box office rpeort card - Directed by Karan Butani and bankrolled by K. K. Radhamohan, Ruslaan features Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, in the titular role and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa as his leading lady. The movie also stars Jagapathy Babu, Vidya Malvade among others in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of Ruslaan (played by Aayush) whose terrorist father gets killed in an encounter. Ruslaan's only dream is to become only dream is to serve the country as people should not say that 'terrorist ka beta, terrorist hi banega'. However, his life takes a shocking turn and he ends up getting the tag of a terrorist. Aayush's film had raked in Rs 55 lakhs on its opening day. The film witnessed a decent jump on Saturday and collected Rs 75 lakhs on day 2. According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, Ruslaan saw a slight jump on Sunday and minted around Rs 79 lakhs (early estimates) on day 3. The total estimated collection of Ruslaan now stands at Rs 2.09 CRORES in 3 days. Ruslaan had an overall 7.78% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, April 28. Day 1 (Friday) - ₹55 Lakhs Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹75 Lakhs Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹ 79 Lakhs (Early Estimates) Total - ₹2.09 CRORES!
