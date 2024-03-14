Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay-R Madhavan’s Film Crosses 100 Cr Worldwide; Creates An Impressive Record

Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan has been one of the most talked about releases of the year for several reasons. To begin with, this psychological thriller marks Ajay's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika. Besides, the movie also marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. As Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience, R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist has left everyone in awe.

Interestingly Shaitaan has been roaring loud at the box office not just in India but across the world. The movie started its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.5 crores and managed to cross Rs 50 crores mark during the opening weekend. Interestingly, Shaitaan has managed to rake in Rs 74 crores In India in six days of release.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Shaitaan has minted Rs 96 globally in six days of release and will be crossing Rs 100 crores mark today. Interestingly, this Vikas Bahl directorial has managed to create a box office record as it has managed to become the third highest grossing film of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

