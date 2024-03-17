Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay’s Film To Enter 100Cr Club Today; Gives A Tough Fight To Yodha

Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, his recent release Shaitaan, which is a psychological thriller, has been doing wonders at the box office. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead and has opened to decent reviews from the audience. In fact, R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist has left everyone impressed.

And while Shaitaan has got everyone brimming with an opinion, the box office numbers have been narrating its success story. To note, Shaitaan started the box office journey with an opening day box office collection of Rs 14.75 crores. The movie did witness an impressive spike in numbers during the first weekend. However, there was a significant drop in numbers on the first Monday.

Interestingly, despite the drop, Shaitaan has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office during the second weekend. Though the box office witnessed the release of two new films Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story this Friday, Shaitaan remains unfazed with the competition.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan made a collection of Rs 8 crores yesterday (day 9/ second Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 92.80 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to mint Rs 8-10 crores today (day 10/ second Sunday) despite competition from Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story and will be entering the coveted Rs 100 crores club

