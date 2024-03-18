Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay’s Film To See A Massive Dip Today In Numbers After Crossing 100Cr

Shaitan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, his recent release has managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crores club in 10 days of release. We are talking about Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan which is a psychological thriller and also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead. The movie had hit the screens on March 8 and has managed to rake in decent reviews from the audience.

Interestingly, Shaitaan has managed to have a good hold at the box office since the first day and emerged as the second highest opener of 2024 after Fighter. And while Shaitaan witnessed a massive dip on the first Monday, the movie has been going steady at the box office during the first week. In fact, despite facing a competition from Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, Shaitaan has managed to enter the Rs 100 crores club

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan has managed to rake in Rs 9.75 crores yesterday (day 10/ second Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 103.05 crores. However, after witnessing an impressive second weekend, Shaitaan will be having a significant dip in collections today (day 11/ second Monday). Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to rake in Rs 3-5 crores at the box office today and will be inching close to Rs 110 crores mark.

