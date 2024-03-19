Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle Making 3Cr On Second Tuesday

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: As Ajay Devgn collaborated with R Madhavan and Jyotika for the first time in Shaitaan, it turned out to be a sheer treat for the fans. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan happens to be a psychological thriller and featured R Madhavan in the role of the lead antagonist. Needless to say, everyone was in awe of Madhavan's performance.

And while the movie opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics, Shaitaan has been roaring loud at the box office since the first day. The movie started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores and cross Rs 50crores during the first weekend. Though the first Monday saw a drop in collection, Shaitaan managed to stay steady during the first week.

In fact, this Vikas Bahl directorial saw an impressive second weekend and entered the coveted Rs 100 crores club. However, the second Monday saw another jolt for Shaitaan team as the movie saw a dip of 75% in collections. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 2.41 crores yesterday (day 11/ second Monday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs105.46 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan is likely to struggle crossing Rs 3 crores today (day 12/ second Tuesday) as it inches towards Rs 110 crores.

