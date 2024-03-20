Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Holds Steady Ground; To Cross 111Cr Today

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. In his career spanning over three decades, Ajay has given us several entertaining and iconic hits which have won millions of hearts. And now, he is making headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan which also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead.

The movie happens to be a psychological thriller which is based on a Gujarati film Vash and has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Interestingly, Shaitaan featured R Madhavan as the lead antagonist and left everyone in complete awe. As Shaitaan has been winning hearts, it started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 14.75 crores.

While the weekends have given a breath of fresh air for Shaitaan with a decent hike, the Mondays have been quite difficult at the box office for this psychological thriller. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan saw a dip of 69% on second Monday and minted Rs 3 crores, followed by a collection of Rs 3.15 crores yesterday (day 12/ second Tuesday) taking the overall collections to Rs 109.20 crores

As per the ongoing trend, Shaitaan is expected to mint Rs 2-3 crores today (day 13/ second Wednesday) and will be crossing Rs 111 crores at the box office.