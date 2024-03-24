Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay’s Psychological Thriller Beats Hrithik’s Fighter On Third Saturday

Shaitaan vs Fighter Box Office Collection: As Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan collaborated for the first time for Vikas Bahl's directorial Shaitaan, the fans were in complete awe. The Vikas Bahl directorial, which also featured Jyotika in the lead, happens to be a psychological thriller which features R Madhavan as the lead antagonist and he has left everyone in complete awe.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Shaitaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and it witnessed a decent opening of Rs 14.75 crores. While the movie became the second highest opener of 2024, it was seen struggling during the week days. However, the weekends turned out to be the game changer for the movie proving its strong hold at the box office. And while Shaitaan is in the third week now, it continues to have a strong hold at the box office.

Advertisement

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan saw a decent jump in collections of 87.50% and minted Rs 4.5 crores yesterday (day 16/ third Saturday) which took the overall collection of the film to Rs 120.95 crores. Interestingly, Shaitaan has managed to beat Fighter, the biggest opener of 2024 so far, on the third Saturday. For the uninitiated, Fighter had minted Rs 3.65 crores on its third Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Shaitaan will continue to have an upper hand on Fighter today (third Sunday).

Advertisement