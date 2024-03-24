Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay’s Film To See Jump in Numbers Ahead Of Holi; To Cross 125Cr

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 17: It's been almost three weeks since the release of Shaitaan and this Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer refuses to slow down at the box office. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, this psychological thriller also features Jyotika in the lead and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. While the trailer itself sent a chill down everyone's spine, Shaitaan had opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Advertisement

The movie's popularity and is evident with the box office numbers as well and not just it became the second highest opener of 2024 but also the third entry in the coveted Rs 100 crores club. Shaitaan started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 14.75 crores and while the weekdays came with a little struggle for this Vikas Bahl directorial, the weekends came as a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan, saw a jump in collections of over 82% during the third weekend. The movie has minted Rs 4.3 crores yesterday (day 16/ third Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 120.95 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan will be maintaining a steady hold at the box office and is expected to mint Rs 4-5 crores today (day 17/ third Sunday) ahead of Holi. It is expected that the movie will be crossing Rs 125 crores today. To note, Shaitaan has minted Rs 9 lakhs from the early morning shows so far and the numbers are likely to increase during the day.

Advertisement