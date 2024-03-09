Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Spike; Will It Cross 100Cr During Weekend?

Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan has been the talk of the town for ever since it was announced. After all, the psychological thriller drama marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika and also mark the actress' return to Bollywood after 25 years. The poster, teaser and trailer had got everyone excited and fans have been looking to seeing R Madhavan in a negative role.

Interestingly, Shaitaan has opened to decent reviews from the audience and the critics. While Ajay's performance left everyone in awe, it was R Madhavan who stole the heart with his stupendous performance. To note, Shaitaan witnessed an impressive start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 14.2 crores and became the second hightest opener of 2024 after Fighter.

Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to see a hike in collections during the opening weekend and is expected to mint Rs 15-20 crores or more. It will be interesting to see Shaitaan will manage to cross Rs 100 crores during the opening weekend.