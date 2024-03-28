Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 21: Ajay’s Film To Remain Steady Ahead Of Crew Release; To Cross 133Cr

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 21: The month of March turned out ot be a treat for the moviegoers as Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan was released. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is psychological thriller which is a official Bollywood remake of Gujarati film Vash. Also starring Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala as the female lead, Shaitaan also featured Madhavan as the lead antagonist

The movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics and the audience has been in complete awe to see R Madhavan in a negative role. Needless to say, Shaitaan has managed to set the box office on fire with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores and has managed to hold a steady ground during the weekend. While the weekdays were quite struggling for Shaitaan, the weekends often came with a decent growth.

And while Shaitaan is in the third week, the movie has been holding the grounds steady despite several new releases hitting the screens. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 1.67 crores yesterday (day 20/ third Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 132.62 crores. Given the ongoing trend, Shaitaan is likely to mint Rs 1-1.5 crores today (day 21/ third Thursday) and will be crossing Rs 133cr mark.

It is evident, Shaitaan is maintaining a steady hold at the box office. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew hitting the screens tomorrow (March 29), it will be interesting to see if Shaitaan will give the Rajesh A Krishnan directorial a tough competition.