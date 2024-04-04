Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Ajay’s Film Struggles To Make 50L Ahead Of Fifth Weekend

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Ajay Devgn is one the most talked about and versatile actors in the industry who has given us several iconic films in over three decades. From action to romance, horror to drama, Ajay has managed to win hearts with every role he did and has been a treat to watch onscreen. Interestingly, the year 2024 has been quite happening for him so far. After all, his first release of the year Shaitaan has managed to win millions of hearts.

To note, Shaitaan happens to be a psychological drama helmed by Vikas Bahl and also features Jyotika and R Madhavan in the lead. The movie had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. With an opening day collection of Rs 14.25 crores, Shaitaan managed to see hikes during the weekends. Though weekdays have been difficult for the movie, it has managed to hold the ground at the box office despite the new releases.

