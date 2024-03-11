Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ajay’s Film See 1st Dip In Numbers As It Inches Towards 60Cr

Years after the success of Bhoot, Ajay Devgn has once again tried his hands at the horror genre and he has been making headlines with his recent release. We are talking about Vikas Bahl starrer Shaitaan. The movie is a psychological thriller and also features R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead. Shaitaan marked Ajay's first collaboration with the south stars and opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Interestingly, Shaitaan also marked Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. She was last seen in the 1998 release Doli Saja Ke Rakhna opposite Akshaye Khanna. And while Shaitaan has left the tongues wagging, the movie has been doing wonders at the box office since the first day.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 14.75 crores followed by a collection of Rs 18.75 crores on day 2 (Saturday). Interestingly, the movie witnessed another growth in the collections yesterday (day 3/ Sunday) with a collection of Rs 20.5 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 54 crores.

Given the ongoing trends, Shaitaan is likely to see its first drop in collections today (day 4/ Monday) and is likely to make a collection of around Rs 8-10 crores as it inches towards Rs 60 crores. It will be interesting to see if Shaitaan will be able to cross Rs 100 crores mark during the first week.