Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Major Dip On Fourth Monday; To Mint 1Cr

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 25: Ajay Devgn came up with an ultimate treat for the fans this year as he collaborated with R Madhavan and Jyotika for the first time in Shaitaan. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the psychological thriller also featured Janki Bodiwala in a key role and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the teaser and trailer managed to create immense buzz, Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.

Needless to say, fans have been in complete awe of R Madhavan's performance as the lead antagonist and Ajay Devgn won hearts with his portrayal as a doting father. To note, Shaitaan, which has been the official remake of Gujarati film Vash, started that box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores and has managed to remain strong at the box office irrespective of the competition.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan saw a decent jump in collection during the fourth weekend. The movie minted Rs 1.95 crores yesterday (day 24/ fourth Sunday) which took the overall collection of Shaitaan to Rs 138.95 crores. Given the trends, Shaitaan is expected to see a dip today (day 25/ fourth Monday) and will be seen minting Rs 1 crore as it inches towards Rs 140 crores.

Interestingly, Shaitaan is facing a competition from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew and Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire which has hit the theatres on March 29. It will be worth a watch to see if Shaitaan will manage to pass this competition.