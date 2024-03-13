Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Its Lowest Collection; To Cross 72Cr Mark

Ajay Devgn's recent release Shaitaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After all, this Vikas Bahl directorial brings together an interesting ensemble of cast including Ajay, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The movie marked Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. Interestingly, Shaitaan happens to be a psychological thriller and has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Interestingly, Shaitaan witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores. While the movie saw an impressive opening weekend and crossed Rs 50 crores mark, the movie saw around 64% drop in collections on the first Monday and minted just Rs 7.25 crores.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan remained steady yesterday (day 5/ first Tuesday) with a minimal dip in numbers and went on to earn Rs 6.75 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 68 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan is expected to maintain a strong hold at the box office today (day 6/first Wednesday) and is likely to mint Rs 5-6 crores as it inches towards Rs 72 crores.

