Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See Its Lowest Collection; To Cross 80Cr Mark

Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, his recent release Shaitaan has been doing wonders at the box office. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan happens to be a psychological thriller and also features R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead. The movie marks Ajay's first collaboration with Madhavan and Jyotika and the trio's performance has won millions of hearts.

Interestingly, as Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics, it is doing a decent business at the box office. The movie started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 14.75 crores and while it did see a significant drop in collection, Shaitaan has managed to have a steady hold at the box office during the first week.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 6.5 crores on day 5 (first Tuesday) followed by a collection of Rs 6.37 crores yesterday (day 6/ first Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 74.12 crores. Given the trends, Shaitaan is expected to min Rs 5-6 crores today (day 7/ first Thursday) and is likely to cross Rs 80 crores. The trends also suggest that Shaitaan will be seen crossing Rs 100 crores mark in India during the second weekend. As Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is hitting the screens on March 15, it will be interesting to see if Shaitaan will be able to survive the competition.

