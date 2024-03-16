Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's Film To Perform Better Than Yodha, Bastar

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: March has started on a good note for Bollywood as Ajay Devgn's horror drama has managed to impress the audience, setting the box office on fire. The movie co-starring R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj received critical acclaim upon its release and this has been reflected in the numbers.

SHAITAAN FIRST WEEK BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Starting on a flying note, Shaitaan earned over Rs 15 crore on its first Friday, proving that good content will always sell. The fans have showered the actors and the makers with love, lauding them for impeccable performances and technical aspect.

Despite being a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan has performed well in the cinema halls, showcasing Ajay Devgn's box office pull.

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first week box office collection of Shaitaan. He tweeted, #Shaitaan packs a FANTASTIC SCORE in Week 1... Metros, Tier 2 centres, mass belt, heartland - the supernatural-thriller has found acceptance across the board. [Week 1] Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr, Wed 6.27 cr, Thu 5.82 cr. Total: ₹ 81.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

"Despite new films arriving today, #Shaitaan should continue its dominance this weekend... Also, it should cruise past ₹ 💯 cr mark in *Weekend 2* (sic)," he added.