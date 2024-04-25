Yaariyan 2 Full Movie LEAKED In HD For Free Download After OTT Release; Reports

Yaariyaan 2 Leaked: After 6 months of its theatrical release, Yaariyan 2 - a sequel to Himansh Kohli-Rakul Preet Singh's 2014 romantic-drama - fianlly had its OTT premiere today (April 25). In a shocking turn of events, the sequel has become a vitcim of piracy within a few hours of its OTT release. Starring Divya Khossla, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri in the lead, Yaariyan 2 - which was a box office debacle - fell prey to piracy and was leaked on various platforms for free download.

Yaariyan 2 Cast & Plot Deets

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Yaariyan 2 is a coming-of-age romance-drama starring Divya Khossla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri as three cousins. The sequel also features Yash Daasguptaa, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier and Anaswara Rajan among others in pivotal roles.

The film had its theatrical release on 20th October 2023 and soon became a box office disaster. It revolves around the story of 3 cousins - Ladli (Divya), Shikhar (Meezaan) and Bajrang (Pearl) as they navigate their adventures, dreams and self-discovery in Mumbai.

