Yodha Advance Booking Report Day 1: Sidharth’s Film Sees Low Response; Struggles To Mint 25 Lakhs In 24 Hours

Sidharth Malhotra has been on a roll this year and there are no second thoughts about it. After winning hearts with his action mode in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, he is now making headlines for his new action thriller. We are talking about Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's directorial Yodha which also stars Disha Patni and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

The movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the teaser and trailer have already got the fans excited and the audience is eagerly waiting to see Sidharth in the action mode once again. And while Yodha is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, the makers have already begun the advance booking of the movie.

However, as per a report published in Sacnilk, Yodha received a low response from the audience in terms of advance booking in the first 24 hours. Yes! The reports suggested that Yodha has been struggling to mint Rs 25 lakh so far.

Check out Yodha Advance Booking Report Day 1:

Hindi 2D - 18,06,963 [18.07 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 8,715

Average Ticket Price (ATP) - 198

Shows - 1,889