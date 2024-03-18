Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth’s Film Struggles On First Monday Amid Competition From Shaitaan

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra has been making headlines these days and rightfully so for his recent release Yodha. Helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie happens to be an action thriller and also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. The trailer got everyone excited about the film making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

However, despite the substantial buzz, Yodha has been struggling at the box office since the first day. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Yodha started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 4.1 crores. Interestingly, the movie witnessed an impressive hike in numbers during the opening weekend wherein it raked in Rs 5.75 crores on day 2 (Saturday) and Rs 7 crores on day 3 (Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 16.85 crores

Given the ongoing trend, Yodha is likely to witness a significant dip in collections on the first Monday and is likely to mint Rs 2-4 crores today (day 4). Interestingly, Yodha witnessed a box office clash with Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story and has managed to beat it with a huge gap. However, this Sidharth starrer has been facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan.

