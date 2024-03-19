Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth’s Film Continues To Struggle During Week 1; Fails To Cross 3Cr

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, who started the year with Indian Police Force, is now making headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Yodha which is an action thriller also featuring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. Helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar, Yodha has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

And while it did open to decent reviews from the audience, Yodha has been struggling at the box office since day one. The movie started its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 4.1 crores. Though Yodha did see a spike in collections during the first weekend, it failed to hit the double digit number during the single day collections.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Yodha made a collection of Rs 2.15 crores yesterday (day 4/ first Monday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 19 crores. Given the trends, Yodha will be seen struggling at the box office today (day 5/ first Tuesday) and is likely to mint Rs 1.5-2 crores. Interestingly, Yodha witnessed a box office clash with Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story and has managed to beat it with a huge gap. However, this Sidharth starrer has been facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan.

