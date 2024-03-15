Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Prediction Day 1: Sidharth’s Film To Beat Adah’s Film With Huge Gap

Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office: March 15 is a big day for the Indian box office as it is time for a big clash. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story. Both the movies have been among the most anticipated movies of the year and despite different genres, there has been a strong competition between Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story.

To note, while Yodha is an action thriller, Bastar: The Naxal Story reportedly depicts the horrifying attacks by Naxalites in Bastar. Needless to say, Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story have managed to create a massive buzz around the release and there have been speculations about how both films will fare at the box office.

Yodha vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in India.com, Yodha is expected to make a collection of Rs 6-8 crores today. On the other hand, Bastar: The Naxal Story is likely to mint around Rs 40 lakhs as quoted by Rohit Jaiswal to Bollywood Life. It is evident that Yodha will be seen beating Bastar: The Naxal Story with a huge gap on the first day of release. However, it will be interesting to see how the movies will fare during the weekend.

