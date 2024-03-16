Yodha Vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Day 2 Prediction: Sidharth’s Film Leaves Adah Sharma-Starrer Behind

Yodha VS Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office: After the back-to-back success of Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 and Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, moviegoers witnessed the release of Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story yesterday (March 15). While Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, Bastar: The Naxal Story stars Adhah Sharma as the main protagonist.

Ahead of hitting the theatres, both the Bollywood films made headlines for different reasons. While Yodha grabbed eyeballs for being a plane-hijack movie filled with a lot of action, Bastar: The Naxal Story is another controversial project following the success of Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story last year.

YODHA VS BASTAR: THE NAXAL STORY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

As we predicted yesterday, Bastar: The Naxal Story lagged much behind Yodha on the first day of release. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yodha underperfomed at the ticket window on Friday but witnessed a jump in the evening shows. The film collected Rs 4.25 crore net on Day 1.

Bastar, on the other hand, received largelly mixed reviews and opened to a disastrous response. It did a business of jusr Rs 50 lakh on Friday. Yes, you read that right! Well, it's the time to predict the second day business of both the movies.

YODHA VS BASTAR: THE NAXAL STORY BOX OFFICE PREDICTION DAY 2

It's a well-known fact that both films are set to witness a jump today (March 16) at the box office. However, on the second day too, Yodha is beating Bastar: The Naxal Story by a huge margin just like Friday.

Interestingly, the makers of Yodha have announced a weekend treat for the fans with 'buy one get one offer'. Hence, the action-thriller is all set for a good jump and is likely to earn between Rs 5.5-6.5 crore on Saturday. Whereas Bastar will most probably struggle to cross the Rs 1 crore mark and is likely to earn between Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore. However, let's wait till tomorrow for the official Day 2 figures.

