Alaya F Wears Hot-Pink Ruffled Midi For Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabaat Promotions; Check Out Its Price

Actress Alaya F's wardrobe is perfect for steal-worthy inspiration for expressing your Gen Z attitude. The Freedy actress kicked off the promotions of her upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The 23-year-old star kid dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and also received compliments from her followers as well as Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan.

For the promotional event that was held at a festival in IIT Bombay, Alaya F opted for a bright pink midi dress, which she styled with fashion accessories. Sharing the photos, Alaya wrote, "Pinky promise you'll watch #AlmostPyaar on February 3, 2023? All dressed up for #almostpyaarwithdjmohabbat promotions at Mood Indigo IIT." Several fans of the actress swamped the comment section to complement her. First comment came from Saba Ali Khan who wrote, "My favorite colour...looking stunning Mahsha'Allah."

