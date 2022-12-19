Over Rs 28 Lakh! Cost Of Vijay Deverakonda's Stylish Watch Is Enough To Sponsor Your World Tour

Your jaws will drop after knowing the price of Vijay Deverakondas watch that he sported for a photoshoot. No, we are not kidding. In todays special segment of Fashion Style, we are here to decode the Arjun Reddy stars new look and share the cost of his luxurious watch. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.VIJAY DEVERAKONDA WATCH PRICE WILL BLOW YOUR MINDOn Sunday (December 18), the Tollywood star shared three photos on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen flaunting his stylish look. His collection of classic watches caught the attention of the netizens. They couldnt help but notice that he sported different watches for his photoshoot. nbsp;Looking dapper as ever, the Dear Comrade actor donned a printed shirt and black trousers. He oozed confidence while striking a pose for the camera. We are sure he made several hearts skip a beat with his new snaps.Within a few hours, the photos went viral on the internet, garnering over 13 lakh likes. Considering his popularity, we are not surprised.VIJAY DEVERAKONDA UPCOMING FILMSOn the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi, which is slated to hit the silver screens next year. He will romance Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic drama, which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. Ardent fans of the actor are excited to see the duo on the big screen.Vijays last film Liger bombed at the box office despite the buzz. The action thriller co-starring Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan marked his Bollywood debut. He played the role of a MMA fighter in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.What do you have to say about Vijay Deverakondas style statement? Will you ever think of spending Rs 28 lakh on a watch? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting commat;Filmibeat.Stay tuned for more updates.