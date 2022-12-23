Disha Patani's SEXY Cut-Out Dress Is Perfect For Christmas Party. Even Tiger Shroff's Sister Approves It

Instagram is on fire and we have only Disha Patani to blame. Wondering what the Bharat actress did? Well, she has captured the attention of her fans, courtesy of her smoking hot photos. On Friday (December 23), the tinsel town diva shared a series of photos with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex, leaving everyone awestruck.

DISHA PATANI UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. The action thriller co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria received a mixed response from the audience upon its release.

Disha Patani has several exciting projects in his kitty including a yet-to-be titled film, Yodha and Project K. She will share screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.