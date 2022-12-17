Janhvi Kapoor Raises Heat As She Flaunts Her Curves In Strapless Black Leather Gown; See PICS

Bollywood celebrities made a starry appearance last night at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022, which was held in Mumbai. The young brigade of the tinsel town marked their presence at the function in style. Celebrities like Sanjana Sanghi, Sharvari Wagh, Babil Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal, and Ishaan Khatter, among others, were spotted gracing the event.

But all out attention was drawn towards the generation-next actress Janhvi Kapoor who walked the red carpet in a black leather gown. And, yes, the outfit was a hit, as it highlighted the actress's beautiful curves and was an ideal choice for a style and fashion event.

Janhvi's OOTD for the Fashion Awards turned heads on the red carpet. The glamourous black leather body-hugging gown had a tube cut and came with a matching latex gloves. While Janhvi posed for the shutterbugs in the sultry gown, we just couldn't ignore her sexy, curvy body, which added oddles of oomph to her overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning look was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The stunning outfit is perfect for a date night or a cocktail party. The actress ditched her accessories to let her attire stand out. Janhvi kept her makeup on point by adding some pink eyeshadow, tonnes of mascara to make her big eyes pop, blushed cheeks, pink lipstick, and lots of highlighter. She left her waves open to finish her look.

Coming to her professoal life, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She is riding high after receiving critical acclaim for her last performance in the survival thriller Milli and Good Luck Jerry. The film also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The movie was directed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original Malayalam film Helen. Up next, Janhvi will be reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she plays the character of a cricketer. She recently wrapped up Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.