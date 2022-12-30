Kareena Kapoor Slays Her Look With Hermes Birkin Bag During Her Swiss Family Trip; Find Out How Much It Costs

Kareena Kapoor has aced the game of fashion over the years and often leaves her fans awestruck with her style. Currently, the Bollywood diva is enjoying her vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland, along with her family. The actress, in the meantime, is giving us glimpses of the scenic locations from her Swiss vacation. Kareena's last Instagram post highlights some major BFF goals.

Kapoor shared a photo on her Instagram Story that featured Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their elder son Taimur. It also featured Kareena's best friend, Natasha Poonawalla. Captioning the photo, Kareena wrote, "Favourite people in my favourite place," followed by a red heart emoji. The 40-year-old actress is seen layered in winter staples and slaying the look as always.