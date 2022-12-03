Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Look Regal In Their Latest Photo From The Red Sea Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor Khan, being the glam diva she is, needs no words to describe her iconic fashion sense. She is the most adored actress of the time and the first Indian actress ever to go size zero. Bebo, as she is fondly known, recently became the magnet of attention as she walked the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress posted a picture of herself with husband Sail Ali Khan on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Never feeling blue with my man...always wearing it." In the picture, the royal couple posed with sheer class as Kareena stepped forward and put a hand on Saif's shoulder.
In the picture, Bebo is seen wearing an elegant blue gown from the house of Monique Lhuillier. The gown had puffy sleeves and a triangular cut-out neckline. Her hair was pulled back into a bun, and she had smoked eyes with lined eyeliner, mascara-drewn lashes, and a red lip tint. She accessorised the look with a simple ring.
As for the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan looked regal in his all-white formals, a sleek, back-brushed hairdo, and tan-colored shoes.
The photos from the power couple's photoshoot just before leaving for the Red Sea International Film Festival have everyone going gaga over them. The festival also saw other stars like Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. The festival was first started in the year 2019 and has since been organised every year in Saudi Arabia. The festival primarily focuses on supporting the Saudi film industry's production and distribution efforts while also offering an avenue for cinema education.
Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as a producer with the much-hyped untitled film that is being directed by Hansal Mehta. She is co-producing the film along with Hansal, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. She is also gearing up for her first OTT debut on Netflix, which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be released in 2023. The movie is an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and stars Vijay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. As for Saif Ali Khan, he will be next seen in Prabhas's upcoming film Adipurush, in which Kriti Sanon is also a part.
