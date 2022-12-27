Katrina Kaif Slays Holiday Look In Comfy Pyjama Set; Find Out Its Price

Katrina's floral printed ensemble featured a co-ord top and pyjamas, that featured a collared shirt consisting of ivory piped silk trims, a curved notch lapel collar, a patch pocket, and quarter length sleeves. The blouse also had front button closures and a figure-skimming silhouette. Coming to the pyjama pants, it had a straight leg fitting and a high waistline.

If you are someone who likes staying ultra stylish and casual, the outfit is best for casual outings and can even be worn for housewarming parties or get-togethers with friends and brunch. The outfit can be paired with white sneakers, and just like Katrina, you can accessorise the outfit with black tinted shades.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pictures below:-



PRICE OF KATRINA KAIF'S PYJAMA SET?

Katrina's ruby-red lounge wear is available on the Olivia Von Halle website and is called the Lila Sylva Silk Satin Pajama Set. If you want to add the outfit in our wardrobe, you have to pay an amount of ₹‌49,400.