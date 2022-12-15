Katrina Kaif's Multi-Coloured Floral Midi Dress Comes For This Astonishing Price

Katrina Kaif, who is known for her liking of florals, was spotted attending the screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Mera Naam in a stunning floral dress. The V-necked outfit had a flowing silhouette covered in floral prints of different colours. She paired the outfit tastefully with silver strappy heels and hoops. The pretty, flowy dress had a V-neck detail with ruched accents on the front and the sleeves.

Katrina complemented her outfit with kohl-decked eyes, highlighter, and a touch of blush that blended smoothly with the outfit. As for the hair, she let it flow straight. The satin silk midi dress comes with multicoloured floral designs in blue, orange, and yellow shades. The dress beautifully accentuates the figure. The flowy skirt, quarter-length sleeves, and a high-low hemline with a midi-length hem is a perfect pick for a subtle outing.

If you want to add Katrina's dress to your wardrobe, get ready to spend Rs 98,307 (approx). The outfit is designed and made by Isabel Marant and is known as Gilalbi ruched floral-print velvet midi dress. For winter, one can also pair the outfit with knee-high outfits.

While Katrina opted for an effortless and elegant outfit, Vicky Kaushal went with a neutral-coloured kurta paired with grey jeans and white sneakers. He complimented the outfit with dark sunglasses.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Govinda Mera Naam will release on December 16, and it also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

As for Katrina, she will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi lined up for release.