Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Oozes Greek-Goddess Vibes In Her Latest Photos
Giorgia Andriani, who has been in a steady relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, owns a huge fan following on social media.
She often shares stunning pictures on Instagram which consistently gets lakhs of likes and views. Giorgia is known for her bold fashion choices which often grab eyeballs on social media.
She continuously treats her followers with her stylish looks, whether they are traditional or western. From gym outfits to modern dresses, Giorgia is known to rock every outfit she dons with her confidence.
Currently, the stunner is making heads turn with her latest social media post. She recently posted a breathtaking picture on Instagram in which she's seen flaunting her toned midriff in an appealing frame.
In the photo, Giorgia is oozing oomph in a metallic bralette paired with a purple draped skirt. Also, her makeup is on point and she's looking breathtakingly beautiful with pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, and big lashes.
She chose to not tie her hair and finished her look with a choker. The picture has been captioned as, "हैपी रविवार"
Take a look at the photo below:
In the comments section, she is getting tons of compliments for her looks and style. Well, she's indeed looking charming. Don't you agree?
On the professional front, Giorgia Andriani is now all set to make her Hindi film debut with a movie titled Welcome To Bajrangpur. It also stars Iqbal and Golmaal fame Shreyas Talpade.
Tell us what you think about Giorgia's latest look in the comments section below.
