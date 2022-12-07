Shraddha Kapoor's Pink Anarkali Suit Is The Best Ethnic Pick For Any Function. See Photos
Whenever the name Sharaddha Kapoor pops, the word "pretty" strikes us. The actress, who rarely makes public appearances but impresses the fashion police with her sartorial prowess. Shraddha's wardrobe consists mostly of elegant suit sets and breezy, colourful summer dresses that can be easily carried by anyone. The actress's latest spotting has one such note-worthy outfit, which can serve as an inspiration to all girls out there looking for desi fashion tips.
On Monday (December 5), Shraddha was spotted at the airport in Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi stationed outside the departure gates. The ABCD 2 actress was seen in an elegant blush pink anarkali silk suit with matching churidar pants and an organza dupatta. Shraddha's outfit can make for a classy and gorgeous pick for this wedding season. She paired the anarkali suit with minimal accessories and a stylish handbag.
Shraddha's anarkali suit is from the brand Gopi Vaid Designs and is called the Rati blush pink anarkali suit set. Though Shraddha's minimalist outfit has the thumbs up from us, the price of an anarkali suit is insanely high. If you want this set in your closet, it would cost you ₹28,500. The anarkali suit features a deep, plunging U-shaped neckline and full-length sleeves. It has a flared, flowy pleated skirt and silver thread embroidery in the border and cuffs.
The polka-dot detailing on the sheer organza dupatta added much beauty to Shraddha's look. She teamed her three-piece attire with Kolhapuri-style heels from Aprajita Toor. The metallic silver heels will cost you around Rs 6,000. Meanwhile, her top handle bag is from Lkick by RG SK, which has a fur-designed baby Shyloh. Shraddha wore a pair of dainty gold jhumkas.
For makeup, Shraddha chose to go with a nude-blush pink shade lip-colour, subtle eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes. She went for a middle parted sleek ponytail. Well, Shraddha nailed the traditional look and looked like a cute doll.
Speaking of work, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in a dance number, Thumkeswari, from Bhediya, while her first full-fledged feature film was Baaghi 3 in 2020. She will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie.
- Bhediya First Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Starrer Is ‘A Unique Concoction Of Humour And Horror’
- Kalank To Rashtra Kavach Om: 5 Box Office Disasters Delivered By Aditya Roy Kapur
- Lokmat Stylish Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna & Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet
- Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff Confesses He Is Single; Reveals He Is Infatuated By Shraddha Kapoor
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Their Fans
- Luv Ranjan Reacts To Allegations Of Non-Payment Of Dues For Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Film
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Taimur Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars' Rakhi Celebration Pictures
- Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs To Attend Arjun Kanungo’s Wedding Party
- Shraddha Kapoor Approached To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Tezaab Remake: Report
- Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Film Set Catches Fire; Shoot Halted
- Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next: We Share Similar Creative Energies
- WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Get Very Romantic For Luv Ranjan’s Song Shoot In Spain