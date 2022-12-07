Shraddha Kapoor's Pink Anarkali Suit Is The Best Ethnic Pick For Any Function. See Photos

Whenever the name Sharaddha Kapoor pops, the word "pretty" strikes us. The actress, who rarely makes public appearances but impresses the fashion police with her sartorial prowess. Shraddha's wardrobe consists mostly of elegant suit sets and breezy, colourful summer dresses that can be easily carried by anyone. The actress's latest spotting has one such note-worthy outfit, which can serve as an inspiration to all girls out there looking for desi fashion tips.

On Monday (December 5), Shraddha was spotted at the airport in Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi stationed outside the departure gates. The ABCD 2 actress was seen in an elegant blush pink anarkali silk suit with matching churidar pants and an organza dupatta. Shraddha's outfit can make for a classy and gorgeous pick for this wedding season. She paired the anarkali suit with minimal accessories and a stylish handbag.

Shraddha's anarkali suit is from the brand Gopi Vaid Designs and is called the Rati blush pink anarkali suit set. Though Shraddha's minimalist outfit has the thumbs up from us, the price of an anarkali suit is insanely high. If you want this set in your closet, it would cost you ₹28,500. The anarkali suit features a deep, plunging U-shaped neckline and full-length sleeves. It has a flared, flowy pleated skirt and silver thread embroidery in the border and cuffs.

The polka-dot detailing on the sheer organza dupatta added much beauty to Shraddha's look. She teamed her three-piece attire with Kolhapuri-style heels from Aprajita Toor. The metallic silver heels will cost you around Rs 6,000. Meanwhile, her top handle bag is from Lkick by RG SK, which has a fur-designed baby Shyloh. Shraddha wore a pair of dainty gold jhumkas.

For makeup, Shraddha chose to go with a nude-blush pink shade lip-colour, subtle eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes. She went for a middle parted sleek ponytail. Well, Shraddha nailed the traditional look and looked like a cute doll.

Speaking of work, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in a dance number, Thumkeswari, from Bhediya, while her first full-fledged feature film was Baaghi 3 in 2020. She will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie.