Alia Bhatt Is A Stunner In A Chic Floral Knit Cardigan And Mini Skirt; See All PICS

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai. For the event, Alia chose a chic yet subtle outfit that made her look extremely pretty. The 20-year-old star is known for opting for mostly comfortable and chic outfits that can be easily carried by anyone. Fans were in awe of Alia's stunning outfit choice - a beautiful floral knit cardigan paired with a mini skirt.

The Brahmastra actress looked effortlessly gorgeous in the ensemble, and it's a must-have for your fall wardrobe. Check out our take on her outfit and all the pictures from the event!

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at an event in Mumbai dressed in an Oscar de la Renta outfit put together by her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr. The look consisted of a gorgeous floral knit cardigan and mini skirt set that established her fondness for pastel colours and floral prints. Alia and her stylist shared a bunch of photographs of the outfit on Instagram. "Bloom with grace," Alia captioned her post.

Advertisement

After pictures and videos from the event went viral on the internet, Alia received a lot of love from her fans for her graceful and elegant appearance. Her outfit, which was perfectly coordinated, had some really nice design elements. The cardigan had a flattering V-neckline, relaxed drooping shoulders, cosy full-length sleeves, and a ribbed design with beautiful pink, white, and green florals on a light blue background. It also had convenient front button closures, a loose and comfortable fit, and a longer hem length.