Alia Bhatt's Cute Heart-Printed Pyjama Set For New Year Party With Comes With This Hefty Price Tag

Last year has been special for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as the couple got married and welcomed their daughter Raha in November. Unlike the quintessential loud parties, the duo hosted a loungewear-themed terrace party for their loved ones to ring in the New Year 2023 at midnight on December 31st. Alia and Ranbir also clicked pictures with their guests, which the actress posted on her gram.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt posted a series of images from the New Year's celebrations. One pic shows Alia and Ranbir with their gang, while the other two pics show Alia cutely posing for the camera and captioned, happy new new, bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year."

Alia's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, and his wife Alisha Vaid were amongst the attendees who welcomed the new year in comfy loungewear. And amid all the love and celebrations in the air, Alia's cute and comfy heart-printed pyjama pants set has impressed us the most. while she was complemented by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in a casual, plain linen shirt and trousers set. If you are someone who likes comfy yet chic outfits, then we have good news for you.

ABOUT THE OUTFIT

If you are someone who likes wearing comfy and breezy pyjama sets, then we have found out the details about the star's ensemble. Scroll down to learn more!

Alia rocked the printed pyjama set, which was from the label Natasha Zinko. She looked absolutely cute in the heart-print ensemble, which is called the Pixel Hearts-print Box Pyjama Top and Pixel Hearts-print Pyjama Pants. The top is worth ₹47,205 (GBP 473), while the bottoms cost ₹37,731 (GBP 378). If you want to add the set to your closet, then it will cost you ₹84,936 in total.