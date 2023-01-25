Anushka Sharma Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Bright Yellow Off-Shoulder Top & Classic Denims; Guess Top's Price

The stunning actress knows how to balance her professional and personal lives, and after a long gap, will soon be seen in her upcoming project, Chakda Xpress. Anushka recently graced an event for the promotion of a brand, where her attire went viral. She also posted a few pictures wearing the outfit on her Instagram handle, and we just can't stop gushing at her cuteness.

Check out her post here:-

ANUSHKA SHARMA'S YELLOW OFF-SHOULDER TOP

On Tuesday, Anushka shared a bunch of pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a sexy bright yellow top and a pair of classic blue denims. The off-shoulder top featured a sweetheart neckline and billowing sleeves, and the denim had a washed-out appearance. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine on a breezy winter morning. The bright yellow top caught everyone's attention.

