Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Bride's Anamika Khanna Chikankari Lehenga Took 10000 Hours To Make - DETAILS
It's time to send congratulatory messages to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as they have got hitched in a traditional ceremony on Monday (January 23). The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Ditching the grand celebrations, the lovebirds opted for an intimate affair.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul looked elegant as they wore matching wedding outfits, which were especially designed by Anamika Khanna for their D-day. They complemented each other in the traditional attires that were curated by the prominent designer. Can you guess how many hours it took to create Athiya Shetty's bridal lehenga? We bet you will be shocked after we share the details with you.
We cannot thank Athiya Shetty enough for blessing our Instagram feed with stunning pictures from her wedding. The new bride engaged in some PDA as she took nuptial vows with her partner KL Rahul, giving us a picture-perfect moment.
'In your light, I learn how to love...Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,' Athiya wrote while sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle.
Athiya Shetty Bridal Lehenga Details
Anamika Khanna, while talking to a leading magazine, shared details about Athiya Shetty's bridal lehenga, She revealed that she created a fine piece of Chikankari, adding jaali ka kaam and Zardozi in it. For her wedding, Athiya opted for a old-rose colour, including a few metallic colours on her lehenga. The designer confirmed that used silk organza for Athiya's veil and dupatta.
How Many Hours It Took To Make Athiya Shetty Lehenga?
While we are busy gushing over Athiya Shetty's bridal lehenga, it took several hours to design and make it. And you will be surprised after we reveal the exact number of hours that Anamika and her team put to curate it. Anamika spilled the beans about the outfit, calling it a 'labour of love'.
'The outfit is a labour of love. It took approximately 10000 hours to make,' Anamika Khanna told Vogue Magazine.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly married couple.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
