Bhumi Pednekar's Toned Abs In Ravishing Emerald Green Cut-Out Gown Are A Sight For Sore Eyes

Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at a recent award show in Mumbai with her stunning appearance. She shared some photos on Instagram that showed her looking gorgeous in a green cutout gown with a long train. Her look has been getting a lot of attention online and proving why she's a true fashion icon. Even when she's not acting, Bhumi loves to pose for stylish photoshoots.

Bhumi has a unique fashion sense and can make any outfit look amazing. Whether she's wearing casual or western clothing or a traditional saree, she knows how to rock it. Just take a look at her photos on Instagram from her various photoshoots; they speak for themselves.