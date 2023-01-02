Kareena Kapoor's Expensive Gorgeous High-Slit Emerald Gown Will Leave You Breathless! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons in Gstaad, Switzerland. The actress is making the most of her vacation amidst the snow-clad Swiss mountains and eye-pleasing sunsets. On Sunday, she treated her fans to some gorgeous pictures of her glammed-up look as she celebrated the New Year 2023. Kareena dropped a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures from the New Year Eve and captioned the post as, "2023 I am so ready for you About last night"

Bebo's fashion sense never disappoints. She always looks stylish, whether she is traveling, attending a red-carpet event, or just relaxing at her cosy abode. On New Year's Day, Kareena Kapoor wore a beautiful all-sequin green gown to a party with her family. Her high-slit outfit was impeccable, as always. If you want to replicate her look, keep reading to find out where you can get it.

KAREENA KAPOOR'S NEW YEAR GREEN GOWN

From her New Year's celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, and daughter Jeh, Kareena shared a few pictures in which she is wearing a stunning emerald green sequin gown featuring a thigh-high slit, designed by Elie Saab. Kareena knows how to pick an elegant and bold outfit for any occasion, respectively. The design of the long dress includes a droopy plunging V-shaped neckline that highlights her décolletage, full-length dolman sleeves, a cinched waistline, a side slit that adds graceful movement to the relaxed silhouette, a floor-length hem, and a figure-skimming fit.

The dress is perfect for a party and is sure to turn heads as the attire consists of all the elements that would create a stylish and sophisticated look. If you're looking for an outfit to elevate your style for your next outing, Kareena's New Year's attire might be a good inspiration. Check out how she styled the dress below, and perhaps you can borrow some tips from her gorgeousness.

HOW TO STYLE

Kareena elevated her royal look in the green gown with embellished high heels, and for accessories, she added a simple diamond and emerald studded chain around her neck, ear studs, matching earrings, and a black clutch. For her hair, she went with tying it for a clean and sleek look. Meanwhile, Kareena's makeup was on point as she opted for a fresh look with smokey eyes, pink lips, and glowing skin to finish the look.

HOW MUCH KAREENA'S GREEN GOWN COSTS?