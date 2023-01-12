Lohri 2023: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary-Inspired Suits To Wear For Festive Season
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary has emerged as the fashionista of Salman Khan's reality show. Give her any outfit, be it western or Indian, she will slay it like a queen. While we have mostly seen PCC in western outfits in Bigg Boss 16 house, she owns several stylish Indian attires that are perfect for the festive season.
In case you are thinking what to wear this Lohri, you need to take cues from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. From Patiala suits to stylish traditional dresses, you need to raid her wardrobe and steal these clothes. Why not take inspiration from the TV diva and dress up like her while celebrating the festival of Lohri 2023?
Go Green Like Priyanka Choudhary
Why not add a bling in your life? Dress up like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a green traditional suit, which is shimmery and classic. Team it up with jhumkas and mojris to enhance your look.
We bet people won't be able to take their eyes off you if you recreate this look.
Shine In Yellow Just Like Priyanka Choudhary
Want to wear yellow but not an ordinary outfit? Worry not. Take fashion cues from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and sport a yellow and brown suit. Pair it with heavy statement earrings. Married ladies, who are celebrating their first Lohri, can flaunt their choodas. Want to accessorize your overall look? Wear a huge ring just like our Tejo.
Pink Is The New Black And Priyanka Choudhary Thinks So
Surprise everyone by wearing a pink patiala suit, recreating Tejo's famous look from Udaariyaan. You can ask your partner to lift you in his arms, striking a pose like FateJo. While Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary had a blast shooting for this scene, we simply loved Pari's outfit for the episode.
Remember to keep your tresses open and flash your million-dollar smile while posing for the camera. Nothing is better than an infectious smile. It is the biggest jewellery that one can wear.
Say Yes To Red. Priyanka Choudhary Loves It Too
Steal all the limelight at the Lohri 2023 celebrations by dressing up in a red suit. Opt for a bright lipstick and natural make-up and see the magic. While we are crushing over Priyanka Choudhary's red hot look in traditional attire, we are sure you will also look amazing in the same dress.
On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary became the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season contest. She defeated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma to win the contestat, earning Rs 25 lakh as prize money. The actress will also get an opportunity to shoot an advertisement with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.
What do you have to say about Priyanka Choudhary's style? Isn't she ruling hearts with her sartorial choices in Bigg Boss 16? Which dresses would you like to steal from her wardrobe? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
